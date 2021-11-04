UrduPoint.com

District Admin Sealed Unvaccinated Classes

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

The district administration on Thursday started action against schools and classes from 6 to 9 were sealed for not vaccinating students against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday started action against schools and classes from 6 to 9 were sealed for not vaccinating students against COVID-19.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC City Muhammad Ashraf visited different schools of taluka city and checked vaccination cards of the students aged between 12 to 17.

According to statement, AC City during his visit to Hayat school, found violation of government instruction regarding vaccination of their students and classes from 6 to 9 were sealed. The classes will remain sealed till the students are not vaccinated, AC said.

