District Admin Seeks Masses Cooperation To Stop Corona Virus Spreading

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali urged the masses to cooperate with district administration for implementation on lockdown decision to stop coronavirus from spreading

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali urged the masses to cooperate with district administration for implementation on lockdown decision to stop coronavirus from spreading.

He said that we could fight against corona virus pandemic jointly and added that citizens should stay at home as it was the way to avert from coronavirus and follow the instructions issued by health department.

While talking to APP on Thursday, DC Zulfiqar Ali said that dis-infection spray was being made at various places by Rescue 1122, health department and municipal and town committees.

He said that spray was made at all hospitals, police stations, government offices, roads and markets.

He said that purpose of spray was to safe citizens from corona virus and added that district administration was striving hard for protection of people.

He said that chlorine mixed water and soap was also kept at offices and various places so that staff deputed at offices could wash their hands as preventive measures.

He said that the incumbent government has given billions of rupee relief package for masses.

