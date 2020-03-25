District administration constitutes committee about coronavirus

A committee has been constituted on district level on coronavirus in order to ensure implementation on the preventive measures adopted for eradication of disease

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :A committee has been constituted on district level on coronavirus in order to ensure implementation on the preventive measures adopted for eradication of disease.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shazad Tahir Thaheem will be its chairman and district health officer (DHO) as secretary, while SSP Tharparkar, Additional Deputy Commissioner 1 Tharparkar, Additional Director Social welfare department, Medical superintendent civil hospital Mithi, District Manager PPHI Tharparkar, District manager IHS, Chief Executive officer Thar deep.

Sindh Thar Coal Mining company and Mohsin Babar of Thar Foundation are committee members. Committee will be responsible to take efforts regarding prevention of corona, ensure precautionary measures, gather information from committee formed at Taluka level, and review the facilities being provided in quarantine /isolation centres, examine the people at main entrances of the district following shifting corona suspects persons to Quarantine and Isolation wards.