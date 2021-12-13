District administration monitors anti-polio campaign

Additional Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Ali Shah on Monday reviewed the performance of polio teams and monitored the activities of the ongoing anti-polio drive in the area on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai

He visited DHQ Hospital Mashti Mela, Dagar Sheikhan, Tatani Issa Khel and otter areas and appreciated the polio teams working diligently to achieve the campaign goals.

He checked fingerprints of the vaccinated children and houses' door marks.All concerned departments were taken on board regarding coronavirus and polio campaign to achieve set targets, he added.

He said the district administration has constituted special teams to convince parents who refused to vaccinate their children due to misconception against the drive.