District Administration Provides Rosthetic Limbs To People With Disabilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
The district administration of Khyber, under the supervision of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PIPOS), organized a ceremony in the remote area of Zakhakhel, Landi Kotal for the distribution of artificial limbs to physically challenged individuals
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The district administration of Khyber, under the supervision of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PIPOS), organized a ceremony in the remote area of Zakhakhel, Landi Kotal for the distribution of artificial limbs to physically challenged individuals.
The event, held at Type D Hospital Zakhakhel was attented by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Sanaullah Khan, District Police Chief Saleem Abbas Khattak, Wing Commander 105 Khyber Rifles Lieutenant Colonel Yousaf, District Health Officer Dr. Zafar Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Arshad Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Rameez Ali Shah, administration representatives from Type D Hospital Zakhakhel Bazaar Khyel, and peace committee members.
In the ceremony, Wheelchairs and artificial limbs were provided to physically challenged individuals .
Other special individuals requiring surgery will be transferred to District Headquarters Hospital for complete treatment and rehabilitation .
Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan expressed immense pleasure at the initiatives taken by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the district administration, for the special individuals in the remote area.
He praised the services provided by PP-Organisation throughout Pakistan, ensuring a promising future.Deputy Commissioner Khyber and District Police Chief, at the conclusion of the event, distributed commendation certificates to the administration of Landikotal Tehsil, Health Department Khyber, and
PIPOS.
They emphasized that in the future, similar provisions of artificial limbs and wheelchairs would be made available not only in Landikotal but also in other districts of Khyber for the benefit of special individuals.
Recent Stories
Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated
Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..
Police organize training workshops for election security
Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held
More Stories From Health
-
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain23 hours ago
-
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets5 days ago
-
Free medical camp related to Hepatitis C held in Kalat6 days ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments8 days ago
-
One killed, seven faint due to suffocation11 days ago
-
Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani12 days ago
-
Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tomorrow14 days ago
-
Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins15 days ago
-
Around 100,000 children develop type 1 diabetes in Pakistan: Health experts17 days ago
-
No new dengue case reported in Punjab20 days ago
-
Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples22 days ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized27 days ago