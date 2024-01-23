District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration of Khyber, under the supervision of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PIPOS), organized a ceremony in the remote area of Zakhakhel, Landi Kotal for the distribution of artificial limbs to physically challenged individuals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The district administration of Khyber, under the supervision of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PIPOS), organized a ceremony in the remote area of Zakhakhel, Landi Kotal for the distribution of artificial limbs to physically challenged individuals.

The event, held at Type D Hospital Zakhakhel was attented by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Sanaullah Khan, District Police Chief Saleem Abbas Khattak, Wing Commander 105 Khyber Rifles Lieutenant Colonel Yousaf, District Health Officer Dr. Zafar Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Arshad Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Rameez Ali Shah, administration representatives from Type D Hospital Zakhakhel Bazaar Khyel, and peace committee members.

In the ceremony, Wheelchairs and artificial limbs were provided to physically challenged individuals .

Other special individuals requiring surgery will be transferred to District Headquarters Hospital for complete treatment and rehabilitation .

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan expressed immense pleasure at the initiatives taken by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the district administration, for the special individuals in the remote area.

He praised the services provided by PP-Organisation throughout Pakistan, ensuring a promising future.Deputy Commissioner Khyber and District Police Chief, at the conclusion of the event, distributed commendation certificates to the administration of Landikotal Tehsil, Health Department Khyber, and

PIPOS.

They emphasized that in the future, similar provisions of artificial limbs and wheelchairs would be made available not only in Landikotal but also in other districts of Khyber for the benefit of special individuals.