District administration takes notice of shortage of medicines at BHUs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration on Wednesday conducted surprise visits at basic health units (BHUs) to inspect health facilities being provided at health centers .

On the directives of Additional Commissioner Matiullah Khan, the district administration team headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali visited BHU Sheerkot to inspect various sections and provision of health facilities and medicine store.

The visiting team taking notice of shortage of basic medicines like Panadol and Colic drops in the BHU directed District Health Officer to immediately provide medicines to all BHUs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner said that district administration will utilize all resources to facilitate people.

Meanwhile, the team also visited various bazaars and fined shopkeepers involved in over-charging.