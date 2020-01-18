UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District And Sessions Judge For Improving Healthcare Facilities At Liaquat University Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

District and Sessions Judge for improving healthcare facilities at Liaquat University Hospital

The District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad, Abdul Ghani Soomro, paid a surprise visit to Liaquat University Hospital here on Saturday and directed the administration to improve the state of its health related services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad, Abdul Ghani Soomro, paid a surprise visit to Liaquat University Hospital here on Saturday and directed the administration to improve the state of its health related services.

The Sessions Judge visited the emergency and other wards and also inspected the Hospital's kitchen.

He also interacted with the patients and their attendants and asked them if they were getting free medicine and meal in the hospital.

The Admin Officer Abdul Sattar Jatoi informed that Justice Abdul Ghani Soomro has paid the visit on the orders of Sindh High Court, who has directed the duty doctors to strictly abide the rule of wearing apron at work.He inquired the administration about the biometric attendance of the doctors, paramedics and other staff, Jatoi told.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Visit Hyderabad Jatoi

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan Might Stop Gas Exports by 2025 - Prime ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to address overseas Pakistanis' grievances: S ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar discusses political situatio ..

7 minutes ago

Advertisement of media houses to be stopped for no ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Says Better Not to Get Back to Indefinite Te ..

7 minutes ago

AJK's Neelum, Leepa valleys and Haveli district de ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.