District and Sessions Judge for improving healthcare facilities at Liaquat University Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad, Abdul Ghani Soomro, paid a surprise visit to Liaquat University Hospital here on Saturday and directed the administration to improve the state of its health related services.

The Sessions Judge visited the emergency and other wards and also inspected the Hospital's kitchen.

He also interacted with the patients and their attendants and asked them if they were getting free medicine and meal in the hospital.

The Admin Officer Abdul Sattar Jatoi informed that Justice Abdul Ghani Soomro has paid the visit on the orders of Sindh High Court, who has directed the duty doctors to strictly abide the rule of wearing apron at work.He inquired the administration about the biometric attendance of the doctors, paramedics and other staff, Jatoi told.