District Emergency Response Committee's meeting decided Saturday to expedite efforts for making the district free from dengue virus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :District Emergency Response Committee's meeting decided Saturday to expedite efforts for making the district free from dengue virus.

It was presided over by ADC Revenue Tayyab Khan, with CEO health Dr Ar Arshad Malik among twenty four officials hailing from across the district came attended the meeting. Dr Atta ur Rehman briefed about dengue surveillance measures on the occasion.

Tayyab Khan stressed on increasing anti-dengue activities to curb rising of its cases. He termed current weather to be in supportive of bringing up dengue larva. It could bring up inside air coolers and around water tanks, he said and urged officials concerned to launch drive to know people about intensity of the situation.

ADC also held notice on 'bad performance' of ten local departments, and warned of improving their performance in upcoming few days.