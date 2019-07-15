UrduPoint.com
District Health Committee Formed To Bring Improvement In Health Facilities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:57 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has formed a District Health Committee to bring improvement in providing basic medical facilities to the general public in all government hospitals, basic health units of the district

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has formed a District Health Committee to bring improvement in providing basic medical facilities to the general public in all government hospitals, basic health units of the district.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner would head the District Health Committee while Senior Superintendent of Police, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital, Deputy Director Local Govt, Deputy Director Social Welfare department, District Zakat Officer, District Manger IHS, District Manager PPHI, President district Bar Association and Engineer Building department would be its members.

District Health Committee would pay visits to government hospitals every week to review attendance of doctors, para medical staff and inspect system of provision of medicines to the patients.

DHC members would also hold open courts at Taluka hospitals to review situation there and receive complaints from patients as well as general public. They would have to check expiry dates of the medicines so that people could be provided best medical facilities.

It is pertinent to know that the honorable Sindh High Court and the Sindh Chief Secretary had issued directives for formation of such committees at district level to provide basic medical facilities to the people.

