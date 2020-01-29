UrduPoint.com
District Health Officer Bahawalpur Sealed Hospital On Absence Of Doctors, Untidy Operation Theater

Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :District Health Officer Bahawalpur Zeeshan Rauf along with Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Umar Khattak sealed a private hospital in Model Town C area here Wednesday.

Both the officers raided the hospital with Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Javed Khan Dolatzai and found that no doctor was present at the hospital.

They also inspected the operation theatre where they found untidy condition and unsterilized equipment. The used syringes were also found from the hospital. Taking action on the situation, DHO sealed the hospital along with operation theatre.

