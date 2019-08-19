District health teams providing best healthcare service: DHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Health Officer (DHO) Astore Khurshid Ahmed said that district health team was fully equipped with modern medical facilities and providing best healthcare services to people of the area

Talking to media persons here on Monday, he said that there was no shortage of medicines in any of the dispensary and enough medicines have been stocked in all the small and far-flung areas of the district.

The district hospital Astore was now consists competent female gynecologist due to which women of the area were treated through moral manner, he said adding all the delivery cases were now operated in the district hospital.

He said that hygienic environment was being maintained in the hospital and administrative staff have been strictly directed to deal visitors politely.