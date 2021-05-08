UrduPoint.com
District Youth Affairs Launches Campaign Against Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:24 PM

District Youth Affairs here Saturday launched a campaign to aware people about the Standard Operating Procedures against corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :District Youth Affairs here Saturday launched a campaign to aware people about the Standard Operating Procedures against corona.

Participants of the campaign visited various areas of provincial metropolis including Sunehri Masjid Road, Gora Bazar, Shafi Market, Jinnah Street and Saddar Road and distributed corona preventive masks.

Shops, bakeries and major stores were also given sanitizers for public use.

Volunteers of district youth affairs also informed people about the measures that are vital to protect lives in third wave of corona.

District Youth Officer, Muhammad Irfan said that campaign was aimed to create awareness among people against corona adding these sorts of activities would be launched in other major business areas of the city.

