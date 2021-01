Distt Admin accelerates crackdown against violators of corona SOPs

The district administration have accelerated crackdown against anti- coronavirus SOPs' violation and imposed heavy fine on drivers and people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration have accelerated crackdown against anti- coronavirus SOPs' violation and imposed heavy fine on drivers and people.

Shah Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) on Wednesday inspected the use of masks by passengers, conductors and drivers in vehicles near Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway's Toll Plaza.

He imposed fine on different people and drivers for not wearing masks and termed it complete violation of coronavirus SOPs.

He urged people and drivers to wear masks and maintain social distancing besides avoiding unnecessary visit to public places for their own safety and loved ones.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner said coronavirus cases were reported in Peshawar and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.