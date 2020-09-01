Distt Admin completes arrangements for polio vaccination drive: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) The district administration in collaboration with the health department has completed all arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio vaccination drive and to make it successful.

Presiding over a review meeting here,the Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao directed polio teams to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five to make Bajaur polio free.

Assuring full security to polio teams, he said in order to protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities, the police and polio teams would work jointly.

He appealed to parents and the general public to get their children immunized against crippling polio disease to make Pakistan polio free.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Shahzada Kokab Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zamin Khan, ADC Finance Sohail Aziz, Assistant Commissioners Fazal Rahim and Habibullah and District Health Officer Dr Adnan, WHO representative Dr Himayatullah, Tehsildars and officials of line departments.