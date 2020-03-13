UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Destroys Crops On 13 Acres Of Land Over Contamination

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

The district administration taking notice of public complaints Friday destroyed crops and vegetables cultivated on an area of 13 acres of land across the district over being irrigated with contaminated sewerage and drain water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration taking notice of public complaints Friday destroyed crops and vegetables cultivated on an area of 13 acres of land across the district over being irrigated with contaminated sewerage and drain water.

The spokesman of district administration said various public complaints were received to Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about irrigation of crops through sewerage and drain water thus causing spread of various diseases.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Amjad Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar directed strict action against the accused, adding that Assistant Commissioners Shah Alam and Mattani areas along with officers of Agriculture department visited suburbs of Peshawar city and found the complaints true.

He said the team of district administration and agriculture department took on spot action and destroyed vegetables and other crops cultivated on 13 acre of land being irrigated with sewerage water.

They strictly directed the farmers to shun the practice as it was dangerous for public health.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Peshawar directed all assistant commissioners to visit their respective areas and take strict action against farmers on irrigating of crops with drain or sewerage water.

