Distt Admin establishes quarantine centres at Tehsil level: DC

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) ::The district administration is setting up quarantine centres at tehsil level in the district to cope with corona outbreak, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Omair.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office to review arrangements in the wake of corona pandemic, he said that quarantine centers would be established in each tehsil while three quarantine centres would be established in the city as part of precautionary measures to deal with corona.

He said the purpose of setting up quarantine centres at tehsil level is to accommodate and facilitate local people in their own areas. He directed the relevant departments to give good care to affected persons at quarantine centres and pay special care to their food, medicines and hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion Station Commander D I Khan Brigadier Shamraiz Khan emphasized on capacity building of members of Rapid Response Teams through special trainings courses so that they could perform their duty more professionally.

He further stressed to strengthen the surveillance and monitoring system and arrangement of back-up staff at quarantine centres.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer, EPI Coordinator, In-charge Operation Room DC Office and other representatives of line departments.

The DC expressed his resolve to utilize all available resources to cope with corona emergency in the district.