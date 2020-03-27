UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Establishes Quarantine Centres At Tehsil Level: DC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:13 PM

Distt Admin establishes quarantine centres at Tehsil level: DC

The district administration is setting up quarantine centres at tehsil level in the district to cope with corona outbreak, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Omair

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) ::The district administration is setting up quarantine centres at tehsil level in the district to cope with corona outbreak, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Omair.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office to review arrangements in the wake of corona pandemic, he said that quarantine centers would be established in each tehsil while three quarantine centres would be established in the city as part of precautionary measures to deal with corona.

He said the purpose of setting up quarantine centres at tehsil level is to accommodate and facilitate local people in their own areas. He directed the relevant departments to give good care to affected persons at quarantine centres and pay special care to their food, medicines and hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion Station Commander D I Khan Brigadier Shamraiz Khan emphasized on capacity building of members of Rapid Response Teams through special trainings courses so that they could perform their duty more professionally.

He further stressed to strengthen the surveillance and monitoring system and arrangement of back-up staff at quarantine centres.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer, EPI Coordinator, In-charge Operation Room DC Office and other representatives of line departments.

The DC expressed his resolve to utilize all available resources to cope with corona emergency in the district.

Related Topics

I Khan All

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

11 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

15 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

Pakistani, International cricketers vow to fight a ..

41 minutes ago

KP Govt distributes free flour bags among poor peo ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaud ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.