Distt admin expedites vaccination campaign in rural areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said on Tuesday that people of rural areas were lagging behind in terms of vaccination and directed officials at Rural Health Centres to expedite the vaccination campaign.

Deputy Commissioner in a statement said that the citizens without vaccination could face different sorts of restrictions. So, they should undergo vaccination process as early as possible.

He stated that teams of health departments were paying door to door visits to vaccinate citizens across the district, adding, on Monday, about 27,000 persons underwent vaccination against pandemic coronavirus.

The Punjab government has set a target to vaccinate 40 % of citizens above 18 years old by August 14, 2021. Teams were working in field to vaccinate 686,000 citizens before the set schedule, said Ali Shehzad.

DC Ali Shehzad also instructed assistant commissioners concerned to monitor the vaccination campaign.

Moreover DC urged citizens to cooperate with teams as the fourth wave of novel pandemic was very much dangerous. The masses should demonstrate responsibility and help to keep the dear homeland safe and secure, added DC.