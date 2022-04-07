Distt Admin, Health Deptt conduct awareness drive to prevent dengue

On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration in collaboration with the Health Department on Thursday conducted an awareness campaign in North Waziristan regarding preventive measures against dengue virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration in collaboration with the Health Department on Thursday conducted an awareness campaign in North Waziristan regarding preventive measures against dengue virus.

District Health Officer Dir Gulistan said that the campaign was being carried out across the merged district of North Waziristan under which masses were educated on how to eliminate dengue mosquitoes and prevent outbreak of dengue fever.

He said that 208 houses, 1737 water containers and 191 outdoor areas were checked for presence of dengue mosquito larva while 34 community sessions were conducted across the district.