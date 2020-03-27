UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Quarantines Two Villages After Death Of Corona Suspected Youth

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

The District Administer Friday quarantined two villages in suburbs of city here after death of corona suspected youth, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Omair told media

He said that the two villages Takken and Syed Naggar were quarantined soon after a youth Amir Rashid Baloch who recently came from Dubai was died as his health condition deteriorated suddenly and later he succumb to his ailment at hospital.

He said the test of deceased Amir Rashid was taken and sent for corona test, adding that the people of the two villages where the youth paid several visits after returning from Dubai, had been advised to remain at home until the test result of the deceased were received.

The DC said that as per the directives of the government the people across the district had been advised to remain at homes to overcome the corona pandemic.

