Distt admin seals 28 houses after confirmation of new COVID-19 cases

The spread of coronavirus continued in Abbottabad where 28 more houses on Monday were sealed after new COVID-19 positive cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The spread of coronavirus continued in Abbottabad where 28 more houses on Monday were sealed after new COVID-19 positive cases.

During the first week of Ramazan,coronavirus surge in the region could not be stopped and dozens of new cases were recorded while the death toll also increased drastically every day in the three districts Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra of Hazara division.

On the health department recommendations district administration, Abbottabad sealed various areas of Abbottabad city including lower Jinnah Abad, Nawanshahr, Tachi Chowk, Jogni, Mirpur, Kehal, Lambi Dheri, Jhangi Upper Kehal and other areas and imposed a smart lockdown.

The number of COVID-19 cases was also increasing rapidly in district Manshere where yesterday 17 new positive cases were recorded and a total number has crossed 3000 cases while 2795 people have been recovered and total active coronavirus cases were 161.

Masses of the district Mansehra were avoiding wearing a facemask and other SOPs issued by the government to contain the further spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, after the start of Ramadan people have rushed bazaars for Eid shopping where more than 90 people were without masks. Despite of a ban on educational institutions, private schools have started classes.

Similarly, hotels and transporters have failed to comply with the coronavirus SOPs in the district which was a major cause of the further spread of the virus.