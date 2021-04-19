UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Seals 28 Houses After Confirmation Of New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:44 PM

Distt admin seals 28 houses after confirmation of new COVID-19 cases

The spread of coronavirus continued in Abbottabad where 28 more houses on Monday were sealed after new COVID-19 positive cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The spread of coronavirus continued in Abbottabad where 28 more houses on Monday were sealed after new COVID-19 positive cases.

During the first week of Ramazan,coronavirus surge in the region could not be stopped and dozens of new cases were recorded while the death toll also increased drastically every day in the three districts Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra of Hazara division.

On the health department recommendations district administration, Abbottabad sealed various areas of Abbottabad city including lower Jinnah Abad, Nawanshahr, Tachi Chowk, Jogni, Mirpur, Kehal, Lambi Dheri, Jhangi Upper Kehal and other areas and imposed a smart lockdown.

The number of COVID-19 cases was also increasing rapidly in district Manshere where yesterday 17 new positive cases were recorded and a total number has crossed 3000 cases while 2795 people have been recovered and total active coronavirus cases were 161.

Masses of the district Mansehra were avoiding wearing a facemask and other SOPs issued by the government to contain the further spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, after the start of Ramadan people have rushed bazaars for Eid shopping where more than 90 people were without masks. Despite of a ban on educational institutions, private schools have started classes.

Similarly, hotels and transporters have failed to comply with the coronavirus SOPs in the district which was a major cause of the further spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur Mirpur Government Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Paki ..

16 minutes ago

New promotions policy to help inculcate culture of ..

2 minutes ago

Japan urges release of journalist in Myanmar

2 minutes ago

Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital under West ..

2 minutes ago

Previous govts destroyed merit system in country: ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Foreign Nations Should Not Take I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.