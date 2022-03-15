UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Sets Up Free Medical Camps In Sajjikot

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 01:18 PM

Distt admin sets up free medical camps in Sajjikot

District Administration Abbottabad in collaboration with Medibank Tuesday set up a free medical camps at Chahar Sajikot Civil Dispensary and Government Primary School

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad in collaboration with Medibank Tuesday set up a free medical camps at Chahar Sajikot Civil Dispensary and Government Primary school.

A large number of residents of the area were examined in the camps.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat and Medibank Founder and Patron in chief Javed Nisar also visited and reviewed the provision of facilities in the camps.

Free medical check up, tests, and free medicine to more than 700 patients were provided in the camps.

On the occasion, DC appreciated the services of Medibank and underlined the need for measures to ensure further cooperation in the health sector in the future as well.

Pakistan Boys Scout Federation also provided services to the mpatients in the medical camps.

The residents of the area welcomed the organization of the camp and requested to continue the free medical camps in the future.

>