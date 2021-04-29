Distt admin to declare one hospital as corona centre

District administration was considering to declare one hospital from DHQ hospital and Kidney Centre as coronavirus centre in order to deal rising cases of coronavirus patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration was considering to declare one hospital from DHQ hospital and Kidney Centre as coronavirus centre in order to deal rising cases of coronavirus patients.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for dealing rising cases of corona patients here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad said that one hospital from District Headquarters Hospital and Kidney Centre would be declared as corona centre. He said that numbers of corona patients were rising day by day and the decision was being made to enhance capacity of dealing maximum patients.

He said that advance arrangements were being made to prepare administration for dealing any emergency like situation.

The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to increase capacity of oxygen storage and coronavirus testing system.

He also directed to ensure repairing of 40 faulty ventilators immediately. He asked health officers to increase numbers of vaccination centres to accelerate vaccination process.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in the meeting that 48 oxygen beds were available at DHQ hospital while 117 in kidney centre.

The DC Ali Shahzad give powers of final decision regarding declaring a hospital as corona centre to CEO Health Dr Shoaib-Ul-Rehman.

MS Nishtar hospital Dr Shahid Mahmood Bukhari, MS CPEIC Dr Haseeb Akhtar, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Shahid Rao, DMS Children Complex Dr Qaisara, CEO Health Dr Shoaib-Ul-Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioners Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Muhammad Tayyab Khan and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.