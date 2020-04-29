UrduPoint.com
Distt Govt Taking Measures To Tackle COVID-19 Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:04 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :All possible measures to deal with the prevailing situation of COVID-19 were being taken promptly in the district on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chief Executive Officer Health,Kasur, Dr. Nazir Ahmed said while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that as many as ten quarantine centers were set up in the district ---at DPS Kasur, Special education center Chunian, Christian hospital Chunian, University health of center Pattoki, rest house Irrigation in village Sindhu Pattoki, Commercial college Pattoki, rest house Changa Manga, rest house Head Balloki and two others.

He said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 61 to date, and 478 persons tested negative,whereas the results of 230 persons were awaited. Two patients recovered from COVID-19 in the district,he added.

CEO health said at least 130 doctors along with the units of paramedical staff were actively working on the front line in District headquarter hospital, and Tehsil headquarter hospitals as well as health centers,adding that samples of suspected persons were sent to a registered lab in Lahore.

He said that screening was being carried out of the persons ,as well as their families, who recently returned from abroad.

