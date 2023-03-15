UrduPoint.com

Dividends Of Govt Efforts To Improve Health Sector Will Directly Reach Common Man: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Dividends of govt efforts to improve health sector will directly reach common man: Secretary

Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasir On Wednesday said the dividends of measures taken to improve the health sector would reach the common man directly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasir On Wednesday said the dividends of measures taken to improve the health sector would reach the common man directly.

"One should work with the spirit of serving humanity while making better use of resources". He expressed these views during the inauguration of the Gastroenterology Department at the Civil Hospital Quetta, today.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr. Javed Akhtar, DMS Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, Deputy Medical Superintendents, heads of all departments of the civil hospital and senior doctors attended the inaugural ceremony.

The secretary also said that the gastroenterology unit initially consisted of 10 beds which would provide endoscopy services, admissions and outdoor OPD facilities six days a week.

"The provision of medical facilities in hospitals is being regularly reviewed," he said, adding that steps were afoot to improve the health facilities in the government-run hospitals of the province.

