Do Protein Shakes Work? Muscle Gain and Weight Loss

People drink protein shakes for multiple reasons, including muscle gain, weight loss, and injury recovery.While many foods provide you with a lot of protein such as eggs, meat, poultry, milk, and legumes protein shakes and powders have become a popular, high-quality source of this nutrient.Protein shakes are a dietary supplementAccording to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), dietary supplements are products that contain a dietary ingredient, such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and herbs (1Trusted Source).In this case, protein shakes provide amino acids, also known as the building blocks of proteins.Dietary supplements come in many forms, from powders to capsules to liquids.

While you may find ready-to-drink protein shakes in liquid form, you can also purchase protein supplements in powder form.Benefits for muscle gainProtein shakes were initially consumed by athletes and gym enthusiasts who wanted to increase their muscle mass and improve their performance.In fact, combining protein shakes with resistance training may promote muscle growth and enhance physical performance and recovery (2Trusted Source, 3Trusted Source,4Trusted Source, 5Trusted Source).This happens because resistance training stimulates muscle protein synthesis, as does an increased intake of high-quality protein (6Trusted Source, 7Trusted Source).As mentioned before, protein shakes provide amino acids that are easily absorbed by your body.

Researchers believe that their intake increases amino acid levels in the bloodstream, which in turn triggers a more significant response for muscle synthesis (8Trusted Source, 9Trusted Source, 10Trusted Source).Increase feelings of fullnessMultiple hormones are involved in appetite stimulation and control, including peptide tyrosine-tyrosine (PYY), glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), and ghrelin.

Protein seems to influence their production.Both PYY and GLP-1 are hunger-reducing hormones, and studies show that high protein diets increase levels of each after a meal (14Trusted Source, 15Trusted Source 16Trusted Source, 17Trusted Source,18Trusted Source).

PYY and GLP-1 act by reducing your appetite, and GLP-1 also delays the emptying of your stomach's contents.

Thus, both hormones lead to increased feelings of fullness (19Trusted Source).Boosts your metabolismHigh protein diets also increase energy expenditure the calories you burn in two different ways.First, your body burns more calories by metabolizing protein than carbs or fat.

This metabolic response to food is known as diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT) (24Trusted Source, 25Trusted Source).DIT indicates the amount of energy needed to metabolize each nutrient relative to the number of calories ingested.

Its values for protein range from 15-30% in contrast to 5-10% for carbs and 0-3% for fat (24Trusted Source).May help you lose belly fatHigh protein diets are known to promote fat oxidation and fat loss (29Trusted Source,30Trusted Source, 31Trusted Source, 32Trusted Source).Evidence suggests that increasing your protein intake from high-quality sources, such as protein shakes, may be associated with fat loss from your midsection, also called visceral or abdominal fat (33Trusted Source, 34Trusted Source).Losing fat from around your waist is especially important.

Increases in visceral or abdominal fat cause chronic inflammation, which has been linked to insulin resistance and heart disease (33Trusted Source).There's more to weight loss than a high protein intakeProtein shakes and powders make a helpful addition to your weight lossjourney.

However, there's more to losing weight than just upping your protein intake.If you want to lose weight, you need to induce a negative energy balance, meaning that you should burn more calories than you consume.

This is also known as a calorie deficit (24Trusted Source).There are three different ways to achieve a calorie deficit either by consuming fewer calories, expending more calories by increasing your physical activity, or a mixture of both (35Trusted Source, 36Trusted Source, 37Trusted Source).