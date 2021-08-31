Doctor calls for science-based approach for tracing COVID-19 origins

Only scientists should study the origins of COVID-19, the leader of the Bangladesh Medical Association, the largest nationwide professional body of medical doctors in the country, told Xinhua on Tuesday

DHAKA, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:Only scientists should study the origins of COVID-19, the leader of the Bangladesh Medical Association, the largest nationwide professional body of medical doctors in the country, told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"If we have a clear and transparent idea about its origins or source, it will be an easy task to deal with the virus," said Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, the association's president.

Mohiuddin, a former Member of the Bangladesh Parliament, hailed China for supporting his country with COVID-19 vaccines.

"Definitely we applaud Chinese support," he said, adding that if rich countries fail to help their less fortunate counterparts with vaccines, medical equipment and technology, the world can't expect a return to normalcy.