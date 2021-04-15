UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

Doctor dies of Coronavirus

One more doctor died of Covid-19 here on Thursday amid rising number of positive Coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhw

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :One more doctor died of Covid-19 here on Thursday amid rising number of positive Coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr .Mohammad Iqbal had contracted coronavirus infection a few weeks ago and was put on ventilator in a private hospital in Peshawar.

He breathed his last on Thursday.

He was serving as in charge of type D hospital in Londkwar, Mardan.

Paying tribute to Dr Muhammad Iqbal , Provincial Doctors Association, Khyber Pakhtunhwa, said that so far 58 doctors have died from Coronavirus in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor Died Mardan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

7 minutes ago

Four of a family injured as roof of mud house cave ..

1 minute ago

US crude oil inventories fall for week ending Apri ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish delegation to visit Egypt in May for 'norm ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand sees record number of people move into ..

2 minutes ago

Slovenia Allows Those Vaccinated With Sputnik V, J ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.