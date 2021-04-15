Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:09 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :One more doctor died of Covid-19 here on Thursday amid rising number of positive Coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Dr .Mohammad Iqbal had contracted coronavirus infection a few weeks ago and was put on ventilator in a private hospital in Peshawar.
He breathed his last on Thursday.
He was serving as in charge of type D hospital in Londkwar, Mardan.
Paying tribute to Dr Muhammad Iqbal , Provincial Doctors Association, Khyber Pakhtunhwa, said that so far 58 doctors have died from Coronavirus in the province.