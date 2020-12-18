UrduPoint.com
Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus , Numbers Rises To 37 In Khyber Pakhtunkwa

Doctor dies of Coronavirus , numbers rises to 37 in Khyber Pakhtunkwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :One more doctor died of Covid-19 on Friday amid increasing number of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Muzaffar Syed had contracted with coronavirus infection a few weeks ago and was under treatment in Coronavirus ICU ward of Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

Paying tribute to Dr Muzzafar Shah and martyred doctors due to infectious virus, Provincial Doctors Association, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, said that so far 37 doctors and more than 40 other health staff members had died of coronavirus in the province.

Dr. Muzaffar Syed was endocrinology specialist and was posted as a medical officer at Civil Hospital Barikot.

The funeral prayers of Dr. Muzaffar Syed will be offered today at Tandodog villagec Swat.

