Doctors consider a metabolic dysfunction and a plunge in sugar level to be the main working diagnosis in the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the chief doctor at the Omsk hospital where Navalny is being treated said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Doctors consider a metabolic dysfunction and a plunge in sugar level to be the main working diagnosis in the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the chief doctor at the Omsk hospital where Navalny is being treated said Friday.

Navalny fell sick while on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow.

The plane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk where the opposition figure was hospitalized.

"At the moment, we have working diagnoses � the main one, which we are leaning toward, is the сarbohydrate disbalance. It could be caused by a severe drop of sugar levels in the blood on the plane which led to loss of consciousness," Aleksander Murakhovsky said.

A chemical component on Navalny's skin turned out to be a regular chemical used to make Styrofoam cups, according to the doctors.