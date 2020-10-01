Doctor succumbs to coronavirus infection

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Another doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa succumbed to coronavirus infection at Khyber Teaching Hospital here Thursday.

Khyber Teaching Hospital sources said Dr. Dost Muhammad was under treatment for coronavirus infection since days but could not recover and passed away.

Dr Dost Muhammad was provincial coordinator for TB Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the total number of doctors who died from coronavirus has reached 19.