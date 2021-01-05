Doctor succumbs to Covid-19 in KP

Another doctor died of the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, following which the toll of virus-related fatalities amongst doctors rose to 42 in the province

Provincial Doctors Association said Dr Safdar Ali Shah from Khurram Muhammadzai, tehsil Banda Daud Shah, Karak district was under treatment for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection since a couple of days but succumbed to the fatal virus today at a hospital.

Late Dr Safdar Ali Shah was retired from the Health Department in grade-19 in 2016. His funeral prayer was offered at the ancestral graveyard in Banda Daud Shah.