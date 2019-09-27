UrduPoint.com
Doctor Suggests Exercise To Prevent Heart Diseases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:07 PM

Doctor suggests exercise to prevent heart diseases

Senior Cardiologist and Cardiograph Specialist, Dr. Jam Muhammad Zafar has said that physical exercise and other preventive measures could reduce risk of heart disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Senior Cardiologist and Cardiograph Specialist, Dr. Jam Muhammad Zafar has said that physical exercise and other preventive measures could reduce risk of heart disease.

He was addressing a health seminar at a local hotel here. He said that worldwide, around 18 million people suffered from heart diseases every year. "According to medical statistics mentioned in medical journals, annually, about 18 million patients are reported to be suffering from heart diseases," he said.

He said that heart diseases contributed to 30 percent in death caused by diseases in the world. He said that increase of cholesterol in heart arteries used to block or decrease flow of blood to heart, adding that due to which heart went to be weak.

"Chest pain, pain in shoulders and left arm, excessive sweat, sigh suffocation and exhaustion might be symptoms of heart diseases," he said, adding that a person must consult cardiologist if he or she felt such symptoms and signs.

He further said that according to medical research, people might suffer heart diseases genetically if the disease was already reported in their family. He, however, said that avoiding junk food and paying attention towards physical exercise helped in preventing heart diseases.

