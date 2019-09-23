UrduPoint.com
Doctors Appointed As Sector Incharge For Dengue Surveillance In, Around Nishtar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:02 PM

Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Vice Chancellor, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha ordered to appoint in-charges for identifying dengue breeding sites by dividing varsity's hostels, hospital and staffers colonies into different sectors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Vice Chancellor, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha ordered to appoint in-charges for identifying dengue breeding sites by dividing varsity's hostels, hospital and staffers colonies into different sectors.

A senior doctor will look after its designated area for this purpose and submit his report on daily basis, the VC instructed.

The medics will also be responsible to identify the breeding spots of dengue larva so that it could be fumigated for eradication.

Following the directions, NIshtar Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Shahid Bokhari has deputed doctors for different sectors.

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr Naeem Asif will look after para medical colony, AMS, Dr Tariq Pirzada to take care of doctors colon while AMS Pharmacy, Dr Abdul Kadir Khan will be responsible for ward no 10 -22 ( inner side).

Director Accident & Emergency (A&E) Ward, Dr Amjad Chandio will look after emergency front lawns while DMS Dr Nabeel will visit laundry and surrounding area for this purpose.

AMS, Dr Syed Ali Mehdi has been deputed to inspect from ward no 3 to 12 ( inside ward ) and DMS Dr Moazzam will take care from ward 13 to 24 (inside ward).

Central Block will be monitored by AMS Dr Nisar Ahmed while Nursing Superintendent Ma'am Shahida will be responsible for Public Health school, Nursing College and hostels.

Dr Imran Mazari will look after Hosue Staff while Dr Naeem has been deputed to check Bhutta Hall daily.

Dr Imran Asghar will take care of lawn in front of ward nos 1 & 3 and parking stand for motorcycles and cars.

Residential Area around MS Nishtar Hospital will be inspected by AMS Dr Tahir Rasheed in this context.

