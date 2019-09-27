UrduPoint.com
Doctors Conduct Five Successful ASD Surgeries At Children Complex

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:42 PM

Doctors conduct five successful ASD surgeries at Children Complex

A team of doctors including two from Qatar conducted five successful surgeries on kids who were suffering from Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) in a single day at Children Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A team of doctors including two from Qatar conducted five successful surgeries on kids who were suffering from Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) in a single day at Children Complex.

An Atrial Septal Defect is a birth defect of the heart in which there is a hole in the wall (septum) that divides the upper chamber (atria) of the heart.

A spokesperson for Children Complex told APP on Friday that Dr Younas and Dr Saifur Rehman from Qatar and Dr Sohail Arshad of Children Complex along with his team operated upon these kids.

He said that one surgery costs Rs 3 to 4 lakh, adding that expenditure of the surgeries were born by an NGO.

The kids who were operated upon for ASD include: Minahil (7), Muskan (8), Emaan (7), Hamid Ali (3) and Rehana (9), he said adding that ASD were closed through device closures.

The spokesperson stated that 4 ASD and one VSD were closed by device closure for the first time in history of Children Complex.

