Doctors monitoring cases of pediatric disease in Landikotal: Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration of Khyber district and Health Department while taking prompt action on reports about pediatric disease in Pasindkhel area Landikotal, have collected samples from children for medical examination.

According to district administration, Khyber, a disease that causes fever and cold among some children was reported from Landkotal. It said a team of doctors conducted medical checkup of 250 children in the area and said no signs of cholera were found in any child.

A medical camp was also organized in the affected area where free of charge medical facilities including medicines were being provided to the patients. The administration said a team of doctors and paramedics were visiting the area on a daily basis to monitor the situation.

Test results of drinking water collected from the area have also been received which showed no presence of harmful substances in the water. However, the administration advised the locals to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

The administration further said that samples taken for dengue and malaria diagnosis were also received as negative. A team of DHQ Hospital Landikotal was active in the area to cope with any situation.

The area people have also been asked to immediately bring their children to hospital in case they require any medical checkup and treatment. The administration said urine infection could also be one of the causes of the ailment.