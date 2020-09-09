UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Monitoring Cases Of Pediatric Disease In Landikotal: Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:34 PM

Doctors monitoring cases of pediatric disease in Landikotal: Administration

The district administration of Khyber district and Health Department while taking prompt action on reports about pediatric disease in Pasindkhel area Landikotal, have collected samples from children for medical examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration of Khyber district and Health Department while taking prompt action on reports about pediatric disease in Pasindkhel area Landikotal, have collected samples from children for medical examination.

According to district administration, Khyber, a disease that causes fever and cold among some children was reported from Landkotal. It said a team of doctors conducted medical checkup of 250 children in the area and said no signs of cholera were found in any child.

A medical camp was also organized in the affected area where free of charge medical facilities including medicines were being provided to the patients. The administration said a team of doctors and paramedics were visiting the area on a daily basis to monitor the situation.

Test results of drinking water collected from the area have also been received which showed no presence of harmful substances in the water. However, the administration advised the locals to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

The administration further said that samples taken for dengue and malaria diagnosis were also received as negative. A team of DHQ Hospital Landikotal was active in the area to cope with any situation.

The area people have also been asked to immediately bring their children to hospital in case they require any medical checkup and treatment. The administration said urine infection could also be one of the causes of the ailment.

Related Topics

Dengue Water From

Recent Stories

Konchalovsky's tribute to 'pure' Soviet soul tippe ..

49 seconds ago

Thousands homeless as blaze guts Greece's main mig ..

51 seconds ago

IT sector holds tremendous potential of investment ..

19 minutes ago

China Cancels Int'l Aviation, Aerospace Exhibition ..

52 seconds ago

Speakers for supporting SMEs, informal agri-busine ..

9 minutes ago

England's Malan tops T20 batting rankings

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.