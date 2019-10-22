UrduPoint.com
Doctors, Paramedics, Nurses Stage Protest At AMC; Masses' Seek Strict Action

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:26 PM

Doctors, paramedics, nurses stage protest at AMC; masses' seek strict action

The doctors, paramedical staff and nurses of Hazara division staged a protest under Grand Health Alliance (GHA) here at Ayub Medical Complex on Tuesday against new reforms in health sector of KP

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The doctors, paramedical staff and nurses of Hazara division staged a protest under Grand Health Alliance (GHA) here at Ayub Medical Complex on Tuesday against new reforms in health sector of KP.

Speaking on the occasion the protesters criticized Ayub Medical College (AMC) administration for issuing show-cause notices to the doctors and paramedics over staging protest.

They offered if the government waives off all charges of lab tests and examination fee then they would call off the strike would not demand increase in salaries.

They said the strike was not meant for gaining personal interest rather to protect general public's rights. They expressed willingness for table talks with the government but said that the dialogue should be result-oriented.

On the other side people in all over Hazara division were facing difficulties in getting medical care due to strike of GDA in all major hospitals. They demanded from the government to take strict and immediate action against the protesting doctors.

