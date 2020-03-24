Doctors playing role to curb the coronavirus: SC Fazeel Asghar

Chief Secretary (SC) Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus, saying that the number of people infected with the virus has increased to 110 while an affected man died from coronavirus in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (SC) Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus, saying that the number of people infected with the virus has increased to 110 while an affected man died from coronavirus in Quetta.

He expressed these views on Monday while briefing the media along with Provincial Ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Zamark Khan Achakzai after conclusion of high level meeting of the Corps Committee at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

The Chief Secretary said practical measures against the coronavirus were being taken in province and in this context, over 5,000 rooms would be set up in Taftan in order to ensure provision of facilities to visitors there.

"Two more coronavirus cases have been reported in Balochistan", he said saying that number of infected virus have reached to 110 people and in this regard, Sheikh Zayed Hospital has been fully allocated for the coronavirus while wards and isolation centers have been made functional in other hospitals.

He said that more medical equipment and medicines were being procured to deal with the situation of the deadly virus in future in which one thousand patients could be handled for two or three months.

He said that for this context, provincial government has decided to purchase laboratory equipment so that we could make possible of testing 1,000 people in a day, saying that if the virus spreads in Quetta city then a survey would be done in the city to find out the local as more cases are coming from which area.

Mr, Fazeel Asghar said that 30 ventilators were available in the province and more are being purchased, moreover ventilators staffs comprising on 20 personnel to be trained at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for coping challenge of the virus. The Chief Secretary said that 50 acres of land has been arranged on Sariab Road where prefab market would be set up in first three months which could have the capacity to keep 1,000 people, saying that 1000 rooms would be constructed with help of FWO in order to deal unexpected natural situation on emergency.

He stressed upon the citizens that they must take precautionary measures against the deadly virus and especially those visitors whose tests have come to the negatives and they would remain their houses for two months for interest of their health. The Chief Secretary also paid rich to tribute doctors and paramedical staffs who are playing leading role to tackle the spread of the coronavirus saying that he appealed the provincial government to enhance salaries of paramedical staffs including doctors during this period.

Provincial government was making plan to support daily wagers he said saying that in this regard, welfare organizations would come forward to serve the affected people in province.