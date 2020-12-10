Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patients' life at Nishtar Hospital

UrduPoint.com
Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:17 PM

Sluggish response of doctors to attend calls sent from different wards at Nishtar hospital is posing threat to lives of the patients, APP has learnt reliably on Thursday

Sluggish response of doctors to attend calls sent from different wards at Nishtar hospital is posing threat to lives of the patients, APP has learnt reliably on Thursday.

Technically, medics are supposed to attend the call immediately received from Accidents and Emergency (A&E) department or from any other ward by visiting the ward, but normally attendants have to visit them in their wards personally for this purpose.

An attended, who wished not to be named, told APP that his son was burnt in Kohlu cylinder blast recently and was admitted to Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit.

A senior doctor sent a call to chest department of Nishtar Hospital which was responded after 24 hours, he deplored and added unfortunately his son succumbed to injuries the next day.

Replying a question, the father said that he was an unschooled and did not know how to go about the call system of the hospital.

He stated that doctor concerned should have attended call earlier to check his son in the centre.

"I brought my mother to Nishtar Emergency with high sugar and blood pressure and heart complications. A doctor recommended CT scan during her treatment. After the scan, the call was made to ward no 14 (Neuro ward, but no doctor visited the patient in Emergency.

I had to go to doctor on duty for opinion, but he behaved very casually," informed patient's son M. Ejaz.

He stated that he had visited his mother in A&E ward, she would have got better cure, the attended noted.

When approached, Dr Sjjad Masood, a spokesperson for Nishtar Medical University told that in recent past the health facility shifted its manual call to computerized system, adding that no less than a senior registrar responds it.

He said that professor of the ward, IT department and Nishtar Medical college principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain are in the loop about the attendance of the call.

He admitted that Burn Unit was not interlined so far with the system hoping that it will be linked soon.

Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit is working on manual system for calls, he confirmed and added that at times the doctor concerned might forget attending call from other wards due to emergency cases in his own ward.

After responding to the call, the medic gets it updated through computer assistant, Dr Masood said and added that the doctors phone in the ward too if call gets late from the ward.

/395

