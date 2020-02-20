UrduPoint.com
'Doctors Ready To Handle Any Situation Regarding Corona Virus'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:45 PM

Doctors community is ready to cooperate with the government at all levels to tackle any situation in case of corona virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Doctors community is ready to cooperate with the government at all levels to tackle any situation in case of corona virus.

This was stated by a leader of YDA, Dr. Qasim Awan, while talking to APP here on Thursday.

However, he said that doctors community wanted just protection kits and other equipments during the performance of their duty.

To a question, he said that the PIC was quite functional and nothing wrong with any hospital in the city.

