Doctors Recommend Ways To Reduce Child Mortality Rate

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

Doctors recommend ways to reduce child mortality rate

The speakers in a symposium on Neonatology recommended ways and means to safeguard new born babies from diseases through medical and preventative measures here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The speakers in a symposium on Neonatology recommended ways and means to safeguard new born babies from diseases through medical and preventative measures here on Friday.

The objective of the symposium was train doctors and nurses for better care of babies and to reduce ratio of mortality rate.

Paediatrics department of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organised a two-day symposium on Neonatology at Jinnah Auditorium and Assembly Hall to sensitize medics and nurses.

Pro Vice Chancellor NMU Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood inaugurated it and lauded efforts of Paeditric department to make the event a success.

Acclaimed Paeds doctors, including Dr Pervaiz Akbar Khan, Dr Khalid Abbas Bokhari, Dr Mukhtiar Bhatti, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Fauzia Zafar, Dr Azam Khan, Dr Imran Iqbal and NMU registrar Dr Waqar Rabbani, were also present.

Dr Stephen from Germany delivered lecture on curing neonatal (new born infant) without medication through cleaniless, mother feed etc.

Dr Irfan Waheed, a known medic of the Children Hospital Lahore, shared with the audience about importance of breast feeding, adding that it should be started as early as possible.

Dr Irfan along with team would train doctors and nurses of public and private doctors from South Punjab during the two-day symposium.

Dr Sikandar Hayat spoke about neonatal seizures, Dr Anwar delivered lecture on neonatal sepsis, and Dr Mazhar Qadir Khan on juandice neonatorum.

On the second day, three technical sessions for doctors as well as nurses would be held.

A large number of Paeditrcians, nurses and doctors attended the opening session.

