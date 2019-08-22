UrduPoint.com
Doctors Remove 10 Cm Nail From Patient's Lungs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:19 PM

A 10-centimeter nail was extracted from the lungs of an elderly person in a hospital in eastern Turkey's Elazig province on Thursday

ELAZIQ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :A 10-centimeter nail was extracted from the lungs of an elderly person in a hospital in eastern Turkey's Elazig province on Thursday.

The patient Keko Ates (91) had approached doctors complaining an acute breathing problem.

Murat Kilic, doctor in the Elazig State Hospital told Anadolu Agency that they found patient's breathing problem was due to a nail stuck in his lungs.

"We immediately operated the patient, and successfully removed the 10-centimeter [3.

9 inches] nail," Kilic said.

The nail had slipped into his lungs after the patient had used it to clean opening of the trachea in the neck. His larynx was removed 24 years ago, because of laryngeal cancer.

The doctor said that Ates was breathing through an opening created in the neck, connected to the trachea.

Kilic stressed though, such a situation was rare, but advised patients, not to use foreign bodies to itch or clean their throats.

