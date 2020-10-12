UrduPoint.com
Doctors Remove Kidney Stones Without Surgery

Mon 12th October 2020

Principal/Chief Executive, Gajju Khan Medical College and Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Prof. Dr. Fasseh Uz Zaman on Monday successfully removed kidney stones of the patients without operational procedures through PCNA

Multiple stones from kidneys of different patients were removed through this technique and cent percent success rate was achieved, spokesman Gajju Khan Medical College informed the journalist.

Dr. Zafar Ahmad Khan, Head of the Urology Department and Dr. Alamgir, Senior Registrar performed the procedures and thanked the Chief Executive for bringing in the sophisticated technology for deserving people of the region.

The Chief Executive said that he will leave no stone unturned to bring the best healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the poor people.

He said he will make the institution a role model for the entire province.

