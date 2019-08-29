(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Doctors at Nishtar Hospital have saved the eyesight of a patient by conducting a two-hour-long endoscopy of pituitary gland, also known as master gland, by installing a camera through his nose.

Mohsin, a resident of Mailsi, was brought to neurology ward of Nishtar hospital with brain related complication, said a source. Patient's hands and feet were also experiencing unusual growth due to the disease.

Doctors operated upon him and removed the tumour successfully. After that, the patient was recovering fast, added the source.