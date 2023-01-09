UrduPoint.com

Doctors Should Offer Obese Teens Weight-Loss Drugs, Surgery - American Pediatrics Academy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Doctors Should Offer Obese Teens Weight-Loss Drugs, Surgery - American Pediatrics Academy

Doctors should offer weight-loss drugs and surgical options to young teens suffering from obesity to help treat the condition alongside other methods, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said on Monday in its first guidelines on youth obesity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Doctors should offer weight-loss drugs and surgical options to young teens suffering from obesity to help treat the condition alongside other methods, the American academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said on Monday in its first guidelines on youth obesity.

"Pediatricians and other pediatric healthcare providers should offer adolescents aged 12 years and older with obesity weight loss pharmacotherapy, according to medication indications, risks, and benefits, as an adjunct to health behavior and lifestyle treatment," AAP said in an executive summary of their recommendations.

The AAP said doctors should also offer referrals for evaluation for metabolic and bariatric surgery to adolescents aged 13 years and older with severe obesity. Multiple studies support the surgeries being safe and effective for adolescents, AAP noted.

Approximately 14.4 million children and adolescents in the United States are affected by obesity, making it one of the country's most prevalent pediatric chronic diseases.

AAP said that it developed the clinical practice guidelines for pediatric obesity following an increased understanding of chronic obesity, its impacts and treatments. The guidelines, which are based on a "comprehensive evidence review" of trials and studies, aim to inform health care providers about the standard of care for evaluating and treating children with obesity, it said.

AAP also said it recommends annual Body Mass Index measurements for all children two to 18 years of age to screen for obesity, as well as evaluation for comorbidities such as prediabetes.

The prevalence of obesity in the United States was 41.9% in 2017, up from 30.5% in 1999, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. The prevalence of severe obesity also increased from 4.7% to 9.2% in the same time period, the CDC added.

The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the US was $173 billion in 2019, with obese adults paying an average of $1,861 more in medical costs than those with a healthy weight, according to the CDC.

Related Topics

Drugs Young Same United States 2017 2019 All From Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fighting Vehicles Supplies to Ukraine Portend Deli ..

Fighting Vehicles Supplies to Ukraine Portend Deliveries of High-Tech Weapons - ..

2 minutes ago
 US National Security Advisor Says US Public, Congr ..

US National Security Advisor Says US Public, Congress Remain Supportive of Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized in U ..

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized in US With Abdominal Pain - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zi ..

French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zidane comments

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA S ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA Smart application

15 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transactions Monday

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.