UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Strike Enters 17th Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:16 PM

Doctors strike enters 17th day

Thousands of patients are facing severe problems due to doctors' strike, which is continuing at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 17 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of patients are facing severe problems due to doctors' strike, which is continuing at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 17 days.

During the city hospitals' visit, it was witnessed that a large number of patients could not avail treatment facilities.

They were protesting and raising hue and cry for for being provided treatment facilities in hospitals.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to strike of doctors.

On the other hand, YDA General Secretary Dr Nadir Hussain said that protest would continue against privatisation of public sector hospitals and MTI Act.

Related Topics

Protest Privatisation Punjab Visit Hue

Recent Stories

Putin Told Macron About Content of Russian-Turkish ..

2 minutes ago

12 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Lahore General Hospital Gynae ward continues provi ..

2 minutes ago

Sterling sparkles as Man City see off Villa

2 minutes ago

Millions of people suffering in IoK

11 minutes ago

Pakistan women make history, beat Bangladesh in th ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.