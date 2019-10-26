Doctors strike enters 17th day

(@imziishan)

Thousands of patients are facing severe problems due to doctors' strike, which is continuing at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 17 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of patients are facing severe problems due to doctors' strike, which is continuing at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 17 days.

During the city hospitals' visit, it was witnessed that a large number of patients could not avail treatment facilities.

They were protesting and raising hue and cry for for being provided treatment facilities in hospitals.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to strike of doctors.

On the other hand, YDA General Secretary Dr Nadir Hussain said that protest would continue against privatisation of public sector hospitals and MTI Act.