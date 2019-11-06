Doctors strike; Lahore High Court summons YDA representatives on 7th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned representatives of Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Nov 7 on a petition seeking directions for action against doctors in the wake of the ongoing strike by them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned representatives of Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Nov 7 on a petition seeking directions for action against doctors in the wake of the ongoing strike by them.

The court also summoned senior officers of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Pakistan Medical Commission on the next date of hearing.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public-interest litigation firm.

At the start of the proceedings, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department Additional Secretary Salman Shahid appeared before the court on being summoned.

He stated that a committee had been constituted and a hearing was being afforded to the YDA to resolve the issue, which started after the promulgation of the Medical Teaching Institutions Ordinance.

A law officer on behalf of the SH&ME department submitted that the ordinance would take time to be implemented after the formation of rules.

He submitted that the YDA's actions were not only uncalled for but also premature. If they were aggrieved of the ordinance, then they could challenge the same before the appropriate forum, he added.

At this, the court observed that doctors were responsible for saving lives of people, then how they could observe strike. The court asked about the actions taken against the doctors so far.

To which, a provincial law officer submitted that no action had been taken by the authorities against the YDA under the Punjab Essential Services ( Maintenance Act) 1958.

In response to the court's query, the petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique submitted that Paramedics were also observing the strike.

Lahore High Court Bar President Ch Hafeezur Rehman also appeared before the court on being summoned and stated that no one could be allowed to play with lives of the patients.

He also stated that PEMRA should be stopped from coverage of the doctors strike.

The court after hearing arguments of all parties summoned representatives of the YDA on Nov 7, while adjourning the further hearing.

The court also sought assistance from the LHCBA president on right to forum unions and law on strikes.

The petitioner-firm had submitted that doctors were observing strike for fulfilment of their demands and the protest was being led by the YDA.

It submitted that the patients were suffering due to unavailability of treatment at the hospitals in the wake of doctors strike which was a violation of their fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The court was requested to issue directions for appropriate actions and proceedings against doctors concerned, otherwise, it would be a violation of Article 9 of the Constitutions as well as fundamental rights.