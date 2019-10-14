UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Strike: Patients Face Difficulty At Nishtar Hospital Multan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:35 PM

Doctors strike: patients face difficulty at Nishtar Hospital Multan

Patients had to face a great deal of problems due to strike by Grand Health Alliance here at Nishtar Hospital and Children Complex against MTI Reforms ACT on the fourth consecutive day Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Patients had to face a great deal of problems due to strike by Grand Health Alliance here at Nishtar Hospital and Children Complex against MTI Reforms ACT on the fourth consecutive day Monday.

Patients, who poured in for the treatment at the out-patients departments (OPDs) of the two hospitals faced inconvenience as pathology and radiology departments were closed by paramedics and doctors due to protest and strike against Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reforms Act.

The alliance consists of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staffers.

Related Topics

Protest Alliance

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed awards Medals of Glory and Medal ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Working on Putin's Potential Visit to Sout ..

33 seconds ago

France Counts on Putin to Find Way to Convince Tur ..

34 seconds ago

Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Operati ..

36 seconds ago

Syrian Opposition Forces Begin Advance on Manbij W ..

38 seconds ago

Zimbabwe readmitted as International Cricket Counc ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.