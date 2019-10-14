Doctors strike: patients face difficulty at Nishtar Hospital Multan

Patients had to face a great deal of problems due to strike by Grand Health Alliance here at Nishtar Hospital and Children Complex against MTI Reforms ACT on the fourth consecutive day Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Patients had to face a great deal of problems due to strike by Grand Health Alliance here at Nishtar Hospital and Children Complex against MTI Reforms ACT on the fourth consecutive day Monday.

Patients, who poured in for the treatment at the out-patients departments (OPDs) of the two hospitals faced inconvenience as pathology and radiology departments were closed by paramedics and doctors due to protest and strike against Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reforms Act.

The alliance consists of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staffers.