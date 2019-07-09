UrduPoint.com
Doctors To Get Training For Implementation On PPSP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday issued directions to train doctors and paramedical staff for the 100 percent implementation on Punjab Patients Safety Program (PPSP).

She issued these instruction during a meeting with representatives of World Health Organization at Primary & Secondary Healthcare department, here.

Dr.Yasmeen Rashid said that training under PPSP would be arranged under the supervision of WHO representatives. She said, "Provision of secure and quality healthcare facilities to the patients of public sector hospitals is our top priority." She said that representatives of WHO would brief the doctors and paramedical staff about the importance of Punjab Patients Safety Program through these training workshops.

Punjab Patients Safety Program was an important feature of 10-Year Health Sector Strategy Program.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhter Zaman, Special Secretary Mudassir Waheed Malik, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf, Hussain Jaffery, Samra Albalwani from World Health Organization, Mathew Nechson, Dr. Zakirud Din Ahmed, Dr. Saima Aslam, Aneefa Baloch, Basim Zahid, Prof. Javed Chaudhary, Dr. Hafiz Shahid and others were present on this occasion.

