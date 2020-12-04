UrduPoint.com
Doctors Warns About Severity Of Covid-19 Second Wave

Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Peshawar, Dr. Muhammad Tayyab on Friday demanded that all types of gatherings should be banned as second wave of Coronavirus was more dangerous.

Addressing a press conference, he said that unfortunately nobody was taking warnings of health professionals seriously about severity of second wave of the pandemic.

He said that ratio of positive cases was higher in present wave in comparison with the first wave in June.

He said that large number of health practitioners and paramedical staff was being affected on daily basis in hospitals, adding so far 25 doctors and over 40 other health staff died from coronavirus.

Dr Tayyab said that political gatherings should be avoided in this critical time, otherwise situation might get out of control and posing more threat to human lives and pressure on hospitals and health resources.

He said that government should ensure the safety of medical staff by providing sufficient number of personal protective equipments.

He also demanded that compensation amount (martyrs package) be given to those medical practitioners who lost lives while performing duties in hospitals.

Spokesperson of Islamic Medical Association, Dr. Hazrat Akbar and Dr. Fazal Wahab Wahab stressed on wearing face masks, use of sanitizers and avoid visiting crowded places and observe other SOPs as safety measures.

They said that positivity of cases was 20 percent in the provincial capital Peshawar which was very alarming.

They said that young people were being affected in the second wave of Coronavirus and the duration of infection was longer this time.

They informed that Islamic Medical Association has started telemedicine and telehealth for coronavirus cases to facilitate people.

