Doctors,medical students participate in HELP walk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Doctors and medical students carrying placards inscribed with demand for easy public accessibility to quality healthcare participated in a walk organized by a NGO "Health education and Literacy Program" comprising local doctors.

The walk with the theme "Let Us Stand Up for Our Right to Have Affordable, Quality Healthcare for All," marked its beginning from Arts Council of Pakistan.

It was led by senior child specialist and public rights activist, Prof. D.S. Akram in the company of Dr. Aisha Mehnaz, Dr. Lubna and other senior professionals besides scores of young doctors and medical students.

On its culmination at Karachi Press Club, Prof. Akram addressing the participants and people in general who joined the doctors, said easy accessibility of masses to quality healthcare was not only an internationally recognized human right but also guaranteed under the country's constitution.

She said it was high time that all influential sections of the society join their hands for the cause, particularly in a scenario where the country was getting increasingly exposed toserious health related challenges.